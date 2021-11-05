Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $325.50 and last traded at $325.89. Approximately 47,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,329,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.09.

Specifically, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,739,772. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

