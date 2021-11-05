Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.59

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 49177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

