Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $180.00

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.35), with a volume of 215623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.44. The firm has a market cap of £481.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

