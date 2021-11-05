AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.39 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $85.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,633 shares of company stock worth $2,569,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

