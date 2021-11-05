Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $13,296.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $13,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $11,968.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRIX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

