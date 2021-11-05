Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Up 8.7%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.59. Approximately 16,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 579,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

HYFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.07.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 145,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 747.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 89,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

