Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Digital Turbine updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.440 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $72.96 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 135.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

