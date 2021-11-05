Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Sells $23,784.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $23,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $543,924,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.