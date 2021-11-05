Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $38,180.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at $418,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

