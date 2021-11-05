Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.