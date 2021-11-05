John K. Handy Sells 2,125 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 73,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.