John K. Handy Sells 2,125 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.93.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.60.
Commerce Bancshares Company Profile
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.
