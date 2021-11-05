KOK Reaches Market Cap of $312.56 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One KOK coin can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00004715 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $312.56 million and $5.00 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00245175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00096740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

