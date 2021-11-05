Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00125166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00524625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

