DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0051 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $964,926.04 and $1,182.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00245175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00096740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

