Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $4,811,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth $1,786,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

