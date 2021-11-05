Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.60.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $114.98.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.