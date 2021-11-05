KeyCorp Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EAT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

NYSE:EAT opened at $42.71 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

