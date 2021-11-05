Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.37 on Friday. Spok has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Get Spok alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spok stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Spok worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.