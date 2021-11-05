Amalgamated Bank Purchases 307,137 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 546.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,137 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 646,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,146,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 674,056 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

