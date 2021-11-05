Pacific Financial Co. (PFLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.
PFLC stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
