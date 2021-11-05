Mplx Lp (MPLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Mplx has increased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 105.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

Mplx stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

