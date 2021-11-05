Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

