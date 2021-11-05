Amalgamated Bank Purchases 109,327 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

NYSE DEI opened at $33.63 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

