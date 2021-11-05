Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,629 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $24,894,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Comerica by 90.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Comerica by 83.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 651,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.