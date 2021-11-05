13,395 Shares in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth $2,623,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPLG shares. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.88. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

