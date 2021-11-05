M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $222,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

POOL stock opened at $522.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $524.27. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.19 and a 200-day moving average of $459.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.