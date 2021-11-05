M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 896 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.89). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

