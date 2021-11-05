1,276 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total value of $994,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,328 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,615. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $292.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $296.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.