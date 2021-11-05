boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital raised boohoo group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

Get boohoo group alerts:

LON BOO opened at GBX 196.05 ($2.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.26.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.