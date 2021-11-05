Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.34 ($38.04).

FRA EVK opened at €28.11 ($33.07) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.65. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

