Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.78 ($76.21).

ETR VNA opened at €53.54 ($62.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

