The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €66.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.41 ($76.95).

Shares of DPW opened at €57.45 ($67.59) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.70. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

