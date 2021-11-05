SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SITE. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Shares of SITE opened at $247.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $123.49 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

