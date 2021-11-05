Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NSRGF. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $135.30.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
