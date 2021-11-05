Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NSRGF. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $135.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGF. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

