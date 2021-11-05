Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $111,579.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PGNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.