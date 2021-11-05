Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVEI stock opened at $108.22 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

