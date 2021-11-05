Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Sapiens International by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 156,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

