Morgan Stanley Trims Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Target Price to $440.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $478.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.15.

NOC stock opened at $356.66 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after purchasing an additional 382,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

