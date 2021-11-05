EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €23.70 ($27.88) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP Renováveis from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $26.18 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

