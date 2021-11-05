Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Olin by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 101,432 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,035,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $60.97 on Friday. Olin has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

