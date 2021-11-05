Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

DDOG opened at $166.95 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of -982.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total value of $2,377,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,475,076 shares of company stock valued at $352,901,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

