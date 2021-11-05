Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $395.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $395.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

MRNA traded down $56.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.10. The stock had a trading volume of 514,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,282,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,250 shares of company stock worth $148,358,275 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

