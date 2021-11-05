Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 117.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.