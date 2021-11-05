Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $56,466.45 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00.

Sprout Social stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -272.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,639,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

