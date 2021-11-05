Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings per share of $2.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $2.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Shares of UNP opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $189.04 and a 52-week high of $243.91. The company has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

