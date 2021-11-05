Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $123.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

