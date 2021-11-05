UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 122.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $39,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,179,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

ABNB stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,632 shares of company stock worth $211,439,754 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

