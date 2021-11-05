The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

