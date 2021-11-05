CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

