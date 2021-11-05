Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arvinas, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.24) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARVN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $96.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,030 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.