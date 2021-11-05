UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 78,852 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,852 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Alliant Energy worth $43,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after buying an additional 732,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 213.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after buying an additional 723,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

